CM Soren, Dhoni's childhood coach appeal BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of retirement.
Childhood coach of India's one of the finest captains, Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea.
'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via Instagram post on August 15, leaving swarm of his fans heartbroken.
Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal spoke on the Jharkhand CM suggesting a farewell match for Dhoni who announced retirement from international cricket.
He said, "It is a great idea.
I appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to organise a match in Ranchi."
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). Dhoni fulfilled his patrolling duties for about 15 days in Kashmir in 2019. Dhoni served as part of Victor Force and undertook guard & post duty too. Dhoni was awarded the honor by the Indian Army in 2011. The former Indian captain is also a qualified paratrooper. Dhoni completed five parachute training jumps in 2015 from Indian Army aircraft. Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.
As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni's teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck. Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his. BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase.
