CM Soren, Dhoni's childhood coach appeal BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of retirement.

Childhood coach of India's one of the finest captains, Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea.

'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via Instagram post on August 15, leaving swarm of his fans heartbroken.

Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal spoke on the Jharkhand CM suggesting a farewell match for Dhoni who announced retirement from international cricket.

He said, "It is a great idea.

I appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to organise a match in Ranchi."

