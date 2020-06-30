William addresses the nation on VJ Day

Veterans shared their memories of the Second World War as the Duke ofCambridge paid tribute to those who fought in the Far East on VJ Day.

The 75thanniversary of VJ Day – victory over Impperial Japan which signalled the veryend of the Second World War – was commemorated with a series of events onAugust 15.

In a speech on BBC One’s VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute, Williamspoke of how his great grandfather King George VI addressed the nation onAugust 15 1945 as “the most catastrophic conflict in mankind’s history came toan end”.