CDC: If You've Had COVID-19, You're Probably Protected For Three Months After Recovering

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance for people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

HuffPost reports the latest information suggests people are likely protected for up to three months once they’ve recovered from COVID-19.

The CDC says during that period, people who had COVID-19 might still continue to test positive, but they may not be infectious to others.

