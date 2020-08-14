Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

"When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris.
"Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry.
And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC. He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry all across the US, happy Indian Independence Day. We share a special bond that I have seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President," said Biden. "I have said that if US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place. If elected president, I will continue to believe it and continue what I have long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders," Joe Biden added.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Friday ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.
Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 12,614 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 5,84,754. In Punjab, 1,033 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 30,041. Delhi reported 1,276 new COVID19 positive cases. Total number of cases rise to 15,19,28 in the state. Andhra Pradesh reported 8,732 new COVID19 positive cases. 5,860 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu. 1,608 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today.
A five-year-old girl from Chennai, Sanjana, attempted a Guinness World Record on Independence Day by shooting 111 arrows non- stop from the suspended position in 13 minutes. "Five year old girl Sanjana has become first child in the entire world to set a record of shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds in upside- down position. Normally in any world competition and national competition, the trained archers shoot 6 arrows in 4 minutes which means 30 arrows in 20 minutes," said Sanjana's trainer, Shihan Hussaini. "Sanjana has set a mindblowing record. We are going to send it for Guiness World Records for validation," Hussaini added.
A Chennai artist has attempted to enter Guinness World Records. Shiva Raman painted Mahatma Gandhi's portrait using coffee powder. He painted Gandhiji's portrait covering 2,020 square feet area. Raman started painting at 6 am on August 14 and finished his work at 6 am on August 15. The artist works as a faculty member of arts at Hindustan International School in Guindy. Raman art aims at promoting patriotism on occasion of Independence Day. India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations were planned in view of Covid pandemic. Security was tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops were also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..