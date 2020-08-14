Global  
 

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras).

"When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris.

"Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry.

And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.

