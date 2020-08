Sea Turtle Rescued By Coast Guard After Being Entangled In Line, Circled By Sharks Off Jersey Shore Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published 13 minutes ago Sea Turtle Rescued By Coast Guard After Being Entangled In Line, Circled By Sharks Off Jersey Shore The Coast Guard says the stricken animal was reported Thursday afternoon 11 miles southeast of Cape May. 0

