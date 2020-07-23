Global  
 

Fans ready for high school sports

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Fans ready for high school sports
Fans ready for high school sports
Through saturday.

It was a big day in the state of indiana for high school athletics.

All fall sports today -- except for girls golf -- started competition.

Today marked the first time fans could attend sporting events.

Each school goes by the guidelines set by their local health department.

Social distancing and masks are required to attend.

Families are allowed to sit together... but have to social distance from other famillies.

There should be no more than 50-percent capacity and a maximum of 2-hundred and 50-fans in a set of bleachers.

It's different for fans... but they say it's "okay" as long as they get to watch their favorite athletes or teams compete.

"much rather be here without mask.

If that's what it takes to see them play.

Happy to see




