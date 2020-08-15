Wreaths Across America hosts virtual fundraising 5K race in Lafayette

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

Lafayette.

The organization's goal is to honor veterans even in the midst of a pandemic.

News 18's micah upshaw tells us how this virtual race is doing just that.

D: a person dies twice in their life.

You die the first time you take your last breath and the second time when your name is no longer said.

M: wreaths across america works to keep the names of veterans alive.

Around christmas time, the organization provides wreaths to be laid on veterans gravestones.

The stem to stone 5k road race is going to help fund it.

D: this is not only a way for people to get out and exercise and be part of something bigger than them but it also is a way to raise awareness for wreath across america.

M: dana vann of lafayette took part in bringing wreaths across america here ten years ago.

This comes after visiting the arlington national military cemetery in virginia.

That's where her son was laid to rest in 2002 after dying oversees serving in the air force.

She's seen first hand the positive impact this organization can have on families.

D: wreaths across america, every year says all the names even in arlington cemetery, every one of those heroes is remembered.

M: the 5k costs 35-dollars to participate and part of the proceeds will go toward funding wreaths.

The first 200 people to sign up for the race in lafayette will receive a shirt and a metal.

While a virtual race isn't ideal, vann hopes people remember the reason behind it all.

D: whether we were all running together or we were all running individually, we're all running for the same cause and that's to remember our veterans.

M: reporting in west lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Registration for the 5k is open now.

The race day is set for saturday, september 5th.

This year's wreath distribution day is set for december 19th.

