Agents of SHIELD - Series Finale -Cast Farewell- Featurette (HD)

Duration: 06:12s
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - Series Finale - Cast Farewell- Featurette (HD) - The epic season finale of DC's Stargirl teased the future appearances of villains Eclipso and The Shade, and revealed that Sylvester Pemberton aka "Starman" is alive and searching for Pat.

DC's Stargirl Season 2 returns for a second season exclusively on The CW in 2021.

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’: Behind the Scenes of the Emotional Series Finale

As they initiate one last time jump, two of the showrunners, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon,...
NYTimes.com - Published


