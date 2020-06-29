Requiem for a Dream Director’s Cut Movie - Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans

Requiem for a Dream Director’s Cut Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD release, Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for a Dream -- with a screenplay by Aronofsky and Hubert Selby Jr., based on Selby's novel -- is a hypnotic film about four people pursuing their visions of happiness.

Even as everything begins to fall apart, they refuse to let go, plummeting with their dreams into a nightmarish, gut-wrenching freefall.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky starring Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans