Bad Hair Movie

Bad Hair Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In this horror satire set in 1989, BAD HAIR follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television.

However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Sometimes we have to go back to our roots.

Directed by Justin Simien starring Elle Lorraine, Zaria Kelley, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox, Michelle Hurd, Judith Scott, Robin Thede, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Steve Zissis, MC Lyte, Kelly Rowland, James Van Der Beek, Usher, Chante Adams, Daheli Hall, Moses Storm, Jon Gabrus, Nicole Byer, Justin Simien release date October 23, 2020 (on Hulu)