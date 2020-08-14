Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:22s - Published
MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs

MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day as 'black day' on August 14 in many countries.

The observance to the black day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs, MQM and oppressed ethnic entities like Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, Seraikis, Hazarwals, Gilgitis and Baltistanis living in Pakistan.

The black day was observed in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany and other overseas units and protest rallies were organised.

A large number of men, women, children, MQM affiliates and sympathisers and members of the oppressed ethnic communities in these countries actively participated.

MQM local and regional leaders led the rallies.

Participants of the rallies held placards and carried black flags on vehicles with slogan 'Black Day' in protest against state atrocities against oppressed nations in Pakistan.

At the same time, they were carrying MQM flag, portrait of founder leader Altaf Hussain.

Large crowds in the shape of car rallies gathered outside Pakistani Consulate offices and showed deep concerns over gross human rights violations taking place in Pakistan by the Army and para military forces.

In this regard, a car rally was also produced in London which started from the International Secretariat of the MQM and went round different parts of London.

Black balloons were released outside the International Secretariat on the occasion.

The special protest car rally reached the Pakistan High Commission in Central London from different parts of the country and passed in front of it.

Along with the tricolour MQM's flags, there were British national flags and portraits of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain.

The participants of the protest car rally chanted slogans in favour of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain and condemned the Pakistan's military establishment for unprecedented, unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs and other oppressed nations in Pakistan.

The special protest car rally was also attended by MQM Acting Convener Tariq Jawaid, members Coordination Committee and MQM UK Organiser Sohail Khanzada and other office bearers.

When the rally arrived back at the International Secretariat of the MQM, MQM UK workers dropped sky lanterns in large numbers into the air amid loud slogans that they continued to chant.

Men, women, youngsters and children were also present along with their families on the occasion.

MQM Founder and Leader, philanthropist, historian, politician and statesman Mr Altaf Hussain also addressed the participants of the protest rallies at the International Secretariat and in his address, he paid rich tribute to the protestors and congratulated them for celebrating the BLACK DAY in an unforgettable manner.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Muttahida Qaumi Movement political party


Altaf Hussain (Pakistani politician) Pakistani politician


Independence Day (Pakistan) Independence Day (Pakistan) National holiday in Pakistan

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch [Video]

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it. For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust. Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Pakistan Pakistan Islamic country in South Asia

Sindhis, Pashtuns protest against 'terrorist state' Pakistan in Washington DC [Video]

Sindhis, Pashtuns protest against 'terrorist state' Pakistan in Washington DC

A group of Pakistan's minority communities including Sindhi, Pashtun and Gilgit Baltistan staged a protest against Pakistan in Washington DC. "We are here to tell the world that we Sindhi, Pashtun, Gilgit Baltistan are not happy with Pakistan. Pakistan is terrorist state. They killed our leaders. There are many Sindhi workers who are prisoners under Pakistan. We will continue our struggle until the world especially United States and United Nation declare Pakistan as a terrorist state." They also raised slogans and placards in front of Embassy of Pakistan in US.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

England v Pakistan: Weather delays day three of second Test

 More bad weather delays the start of the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.
BBC News

Muhajir people multi-ethnic group


High Commission of Pakistan, London High Commission of Pakistan, London


Sindhis Indo-Aryan ethnic group


Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Pompeo on Belarus, Iran, US troops moving to Poland

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds press conference with Polish foreign minister after signing defense cooperation deal Saturday with Polish officials..
USATODAY.com

Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland

 The agreement, signed in Warsaw, will see some US troops redeployed from Germany to Poland.
BBC News

It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal - Bayern and Germany's Muller

 Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory against Barcelona was more "brutal" than Germany's 7-1 win against Brazil - plus you tell us whether you have seen..
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this