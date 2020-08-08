74th I-Day: Coimbatore man offers prayers at Mahatma Gandhi temple

Global  
 

A man named Thangavel offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi every Independence Day.

Temple with Bapu's idol was constructed by him in 1993.

Temple is situated at Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore.

Temple is also surrounded by pictures of freedom fighters.

Thangavel believes in principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Thangavel said, "I constructed this temple in 1993.

I am very influenced by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi."

