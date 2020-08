Trump's top coronavirus adviser during trip to KCK: Wear masks, social distance Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:59s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump's top coronavirus adviser during trip to KCK: Wear masks, social distance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOOD EVENING, I’M EMILY HOLWICK.DOCTOR DEBORAH BIRX, PART OF THEWHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASKFORCE, IS IN KANSAS CITY, KANSASAND SHE SAYS CORONAVIRUS CASESARE RISING TOO QUICKLY IN THESTATE.SHE PARTICIPATED IN A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION WITH THEGOVERNOR AND HEALTH OFFICIALS.KMBC’S BIANCA BELTRAN IS LIVE INKCK TO EXPLAIN WHAT DR. BIRXSAYS SPECIFICALLY SHOULD BE DONETO SLOW THE SPREAD.BIANCA?BIANCA: SOME OF THOSERECOMMENDATIONS ARE ALREADY INPLACE IN SOME AREAS OF KANSAS,BUT SHE SAYS SHE WOULD LIKE TOSEE MORE COMMUNITIES TAKE PART.WARNING THAT KANSAS IS CLOSE TOA BROACHING THE RED ZONE,MEANING MORE THAN 10% OF TESTRESULTS COME BACK POSITIVE, DR.BIRX SAID STATE AND LOCALLEADERS NEED TO DO MORE TO STOPTHE SPREAD.







