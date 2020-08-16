Aggie Documentary Movie

Aggie Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Aggie' is a feature-length documentary that explores the nexus of art, race, and justice through the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund's life.

Emmy-nominated director Catherine Gund focuses on her mother's journey to give viewers an understanding of the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change.

Director Catherine Gund Actors Agnes Gund, John Waters, Rajendra Roy, Abigail Disney, Ava Duvernay Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 31 minutes