Creem America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine Documentary Movie Clip - Creem Was A Place For Misfits

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:16s
Plot synopsis: Capturing the messy upheaval of the '70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine's humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later.

Fifty years after publishing its first issue, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

Director Scott Crawford Actors Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Michael Stipe, Cameron Crowe, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Kirk Hammett, Wayne Kramer, Chad Smith Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 15 minutes

