2020 Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop Luers Knights

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 8 minutes ago

Hey good evening everyone... well we are almost to the point where i can count the number of days until kickoff on one hand..the 2020 high school football season is now just six days away... with that, we continue to get you ready for the season here on fox 55 with our countdown to kickoff..

And we begin tonight with bishop luers...the knights finished 2019 with an un- luers-like 3-8 record...it was only their third losing season in the last 20 years, so this program's track record obviously indicates it should bounce back in 2020..and with honorable mention all-sac performers ramon anderson and ben rectauns leading the way, head coach kyle lindsay believes this team is capable of doing just that... luers will open its season