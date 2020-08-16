Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead after they said he hit another vehicle.

1 DEAD IN PATTON ROAD MOTORCYCLE VS VEHICLE WRECK

We start tonight with breaking news.

Traffic is back open on patton road after a motorcyclist died in a wreck this evening.

It happened shortly before 7 o'clock tonight on patton road near the intersection of broyles avenue in south huntsville.

Will, traffic now is moving in both directions on pattron road.

The road was only completely cleared just about 20 minutes ago the accident happened just before seven o clock when a car and a motorcycle collided, leaving the driver of the motorcycle dead.

Authorities say the driver of the car