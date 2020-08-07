The High Note Movie Clip - Grace Davis' Secret Affairs

The High Note Movie Clip - Grace Davis' Secret Affairs - While on a hike, Katie (Zoë Chao) is concerned about Maggie's (Dakota Johnson) job as Grace Davis' (Tracee Ellis Ross) personal assistant.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant.

While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.