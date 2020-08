Speaking on this incident, Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satyendra Kumar said, "The post mortem report of the 13-year-old girl (whose body was found in a field in Isanagar), confirms rape."



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh City in Uttar Pradesh India Cops put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur



Police officials put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur district on July 06. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter which took place on July 03 in Bikaru village. Police is doing joint patrolling with team of forest officials and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to nab Vikas Dubey soon. Lakhimpur district is located near India-Nepal border so there is possibility that the culprit can run away from here. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published on January 1, 1970

Uttar Pradesh State in India Rain lashes parts of Noida



Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on August 16. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' today. The minimum temperature recorded in Noida was at 28 degree Celsius. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day



Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17 Published on January 1, 1970