Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:54s - Published
James bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie clip - Bond is attacked by the buzz-saw-wielding helicopter Bond (Pierce Brosnan) is attacked by the buzz-saw-wielding helicopter at Zukovsky’s Caviar Fishery in THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (1999).

The scene was filmed in Pinewood’s paddock tank which had to be enlarged by 50 per cent to accommodate the huge wooden set.

The deadly helicopter was originally in the script for GOLDENEYE (1995).

