James Bond GOLDFINGER movie clip - Bond follows Auric Goldfinger along the Furkha Pass in Switzerland On this day in 1964 James Bond writer Ian Fleming passed away – the same day that filming finished on GOLDFINGER.

In today’s clip Bond (Sean Connery) follows Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) along the Furkha Pass in Switzerland.

Director Guy Hamilton said: “During the course of filming I had to sneak off and search the whole of Switzerland in one weekend, to find a wiggly road where Bond could tail Goldfinger.”