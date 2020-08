Henderson LGBTQ Center holds open house Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 51 minutes ago Henderson LGBTQ Center holds open house Henderson LGBTQ Center holds open house to showcase programs offered at the new center. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY'RE HOLDING AN OPEN HOUSETODAY.THE ORGANIZATION AIMS TOSUPPORT MEMBERS OF THE LGBTQCOMMUNITY.AND PROMOTE EQUALITY ANDFAIRNESS THROUGHOUT THECOMMUNITY.THEY ALSO HOST PROGRAMS LIKESUPPORT GROUPS FOR YOUTH,COUPLES AND EVEN A-A MEETINGS.IT'S LOCATED NEAR MOUNTAINVISTA AND SUNSET ROAD.STATES - NOW STRUGGLING WITH A





You Might Like

Tweets about this