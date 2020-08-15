Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With multiple fires burning in Colorado, obtaining resources becomes a challenge

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:21s - Published
With multiple fires burning in Colorado, obtaining resources becomes a challenge

With multiple fires burning in Colorado, obtaining resources becomes a challenge

Hot, dry winds contributed to the expansion of the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HIGHWAYS 50 AND 285.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaunTorres35

Shaun Torres With multiple fires burning and otherwise clear ski https://t.co/brjJ8oE2GV 2 hours ago

elleallever

linda oliver RT @donzaoliver: With multiple fires burning and otherwise clear skies, much of #Colorado is envelope in smoke #cowx #ColoradoFires https:/… 5 hours ago

donzaoliver

Donald Oliver With multiple fires burning and otherwise clear skies, much of #Colorado is envelope in smoke #cowx #ColoradoFires https://t.co/pFHyQsPG7y 11 hours ago

LRillet

LRillet RT @GuerinGreen: With multiple fires burning and otherwise clear skies, much of #Colorado is envelope in smoke #cowx #ColoradoFires https:/… 11 hours ago

GuerinGreen

Guerin Green With multiple fires burning and otherwise clear skies, much of #Colorado is envelope in smoke #cowx #ColoradoFires https://t.co/cO93DxqvMX 11 hours ago

FeloniousTweet

FeloniousTweet RT @KPIXtv: Multiple fires were reported in Danville neighborhood Thursday afternoon, burning at least one home and along with vegetation,… 2 days ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Multiple fires were reported in Danville neighborhood Thursday afternoon, burning at least one home and along with… https://t.co/Xb1IvxciOR 2 days ago

ukiahpost

The Ukiah Post Update: Fire crews have stopped all four fires from progressing Multiple fires have broken out in the Ukiah area -… https://t.co/uav4Lob7QJ 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Several wildfires burning across Colorado Friday [Video]

Several wildfires burning across Colorado Friday

Several fires were burning across the state Friday, with no signs of stopping. Here's the latest from Denver7 on the four major fires burning right now in the state.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:37Published
Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 14,663 acres as of Friday morning [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 14,663 acres as of Friday morning

The Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs grew to 14,663 acres as of Friday morning with no containment – doubling in size after a day of “rapid and erratic growth” on Thursday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:05Published
Poor air quality for much of Colorado Friday due to large wildfires [Video]

Poor air quality for much of Colorado Friday due to large wildfires

Health advisories and action alerts for poor air quality due mainly to wildfire smoke have been issued for most of Colorado Friday as smoke fills the mountains and Front Range due to several large..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:23Published