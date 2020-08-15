With multiple fires burning in Colorado, obtaining resources becomes a challenge
Hot, dry winds contributed to the expansion of the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.
HIGHWAYS 50 AND 285.
Several wildfires burning across Colorado FridaySeveral fires were burning across the state Friday, with no signs of stopping. Here's the latest from Denver7 on the four major fires burning right now in the state.
Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 14,663 acres as of Friday morningThe Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs grew to 14,663 acres as of Friday morning with no containment – doubling in size after a day of “rapid and erratic growth” on Thursday.
Poor air quality for much of Colorado Friday due to large wildfiresHealth advisories and action alerts for poor air quality due mainly to wildfire smoke have been issued for most of Colorado Friday as smoke fills the mountains and Front Range due to several large..