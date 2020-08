Firenado caught on camera near Reno Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:10s - Published 8 minutes ago Firenado caught on camera near Reno due to a wildfire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A FIRE TORNADO CAUGHT IN THISSTUNNING IMAGE.IT WAS CREATED BY THE LOYALTONWILDFIRE.THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICEISSUING A FIRE TORNADO WARNING!THE FIRE HAS BURNED MORE THAN20 THOUSAND ACRES.MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS AREIN EFFECT.IT'S A DANGEROUSLY HOT FIRSTALERT ACTION DAY.LET'S CHECK IN WITHMETEOROLOGIST GINA CANCELLIEREDANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURESWILL BE PRESENT FOR THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS AS ANEXCEPTIONALLY STRONG HIGHPRESSURE SYSTEM BUILDS OVER THEREGION.ISOLATED STORMS WILL BEPOSSIBLE OVER THE HIGHERELEVATIONS ACROSS THE AREA THISWEEKEND WHICH COULD PRODUCEGUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS.DANGEROUSLYHOT TEMPERATURES WILL BEPRESENT FOR THE NEXT SEVERALDAYS AS AN EXCEPTIONALLY STRONGHIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM BUILDSOVER THE REGION.ISOLATED STORMS WILL BEPOSSIBLE OVER THE HIGHERELEVATIONS ACROSS THE AREA THISWEEKEND WHICH COULD PRODUCEGUSTY OUTFLOWWINDS.DANGEROUSLY HOTTEMPERATURES WILL BE PRESENT





You Might Like

Tweets about this Pamela Adams 'Firenado' caught on camera as firefighters battle massive brush fire near Lake Hughes | https://t.co/3FQsji6KYZ https://t.co/ktkC48Jhca 4 hours ago