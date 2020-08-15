Global  
 

MS Dhoni's retirement: Die-hard fan gets emotional, calls it 'shocking news'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
MS Dhoni's die-hard fan Ram Babu got emotional on former Indian cricket captain's retirement from international cricket.

"It is very shocking news for me.

I just want to say, no one will ever forget Dhoni.

I have always watched all his matches, I think he should have got a farewell match on his retirement," said Ram Babu.

MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Indian cricketer

Dhoni [Video]

Dhoni

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:16Published

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeks farewell match for MS Dhoni

 Soren has urged the BCCI to host a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.
DNA

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket after 535 matches for India

 MS Dhoni played his final game for India 13 months ago but the simple announcement of his international retirement on Saturday nevertheless sparked an outpouring..
WorldNews

