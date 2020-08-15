Global  
 

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has died aged 71.

Robert hadfallen seriously ill in a New York City hospital and was visited by hisbrother on Friday.

Mr Trump said: “It is with heavy heart I share that mywonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight.

“He was not just mybrother, he was my best friend.

He will be greatly missed, but we will meetagain.

“His memory will live on in my heart forever.

Robert, I love you.

Restin peace.”

Robert Trump, the President's Younger Brother, Dead at 71

 President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died..
Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation'

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation'

US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."

Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Snowden

 BEDMINSTER, United States: President said Saturday he will "take a look" at pardoning Edward , the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that..
Trump says universal mail-in voting would be 'catastrophic'

 The comments came after he was accused of attacking the post office to "undermine the election".
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.

On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour

 The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. Under the concept..
President Donald Trump's Brother Robert Trump Dies After Being Hospitalized In New York

President Donald Trump‘s brother Robert Trump on Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York a day earlier. The White House did not release details about the cause of death.

President Trump Claims Expanded Voting By Mail Will Lead To Fraud

There is growing speculation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will call lawmakers back from recess to address the accounts of slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, while President Donald Trump claims..

Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72

President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died.

