Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has died aged 71.

Robert hadfallen seriously ill in a New York City hospital and was visited by hisbrother on Friday.

Mr Trump said: “It is with heavy heart I share that mywonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight.

“He was not just mybrother, he was my best friend.

He will be greatly missed, but we will meetagain.

“His memory will live on in my heart forever.

Robert, I love you.

Restin peace.”