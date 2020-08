Cadillac Man Movie (1990) - Robin Williams, Tim Robbins, Pamela Reed, Fran Drescher

Cadillac Man Movie Trailer (1990) - Plot synopsis: Joey gets 2 days to sell 12 cars to keep his job and keep his girlfriends happy.

It gets worse.

He's juggling 3 buyers when a guy with a machine gun crashes into the car dealership and takes everybody hostage.

Director: Roger Donaldson Writer: Ken Friedman Stars: Robin Williams, Tim Robbins, Pamela Reed, Fran Drescher Genre: Comedy, Crime