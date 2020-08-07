Global  
 

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seekingsatisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals

 Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against..
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to make most of European situation

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make the most of the strange Europa League situation as Manchester United kick off the mini tournament with a quarter-final..
Europa League Match Preview: Man United v F.C. Copenhagen

Europa League Match Preview: Man United v F.C. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.

Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final

Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final

A spot in the Europa League final is up for grabs as Sevilla take on Manchester United in Sunday's semi-final.View on euronews

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Wolves knocked out of Europe by late Sevilla goal

 Wolves' Europa League dream comes to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla book a semi-final against Manchester United.
Wolves knocked out of Europa League by late Sevilla goal

 Wolves' Europa League dream comes to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla book a semi-final against Manchester United.
Wild child off the pitch but danger man on it - the Sevilla player Man Utd need to stop

 Sevilla's Ever Banega has had his off-field troubles but it is what he can do on it that Manchester United need to be wary of on Sunday.
A former Man Utd misfit and no pressure - why Man City should fear Lyon

 Do Lyon have a chance of beating Manchester City? And if so, how? BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast team take a look.
Saturday's gossip column - Man Utd ready big offer to sign Saul

 Man Utd ready big offer to sign Saul from Atletico and consider swapping Pogba for Juventus forward Dybala, plus more.
Europa League: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his team 'need more players'

 Wolves need to sign more players to make their squad stronger, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo after their Europa League exit.
'We need more players to help our small squad' - Wolves boss Nuno after Europa League exit

 Wolves need to sign more players to make their squad stronger, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo after their Europa League exit.
Lopetegui: Sevilla ready for Man Utd

Lopetegui: Sevilla ready for Man Utd

Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui is relishing the challenge of facing Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals.

'Martial impossible to stop at times'

'Martial impossible to stop at times'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about the impact of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Ole: We need to be more clinical

Ole: We need to be more clinical

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about the number of chances as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

