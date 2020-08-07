Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published