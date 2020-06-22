74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada

Iconic Canadian landmark, Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian tricolour.

Meanwhile, Tiranga rally was organised by Friends of India-Canada organisation on August 15.

The rally was organised to celebrate the 74th Independence Day.

The Tri-Colour Car Rally was consisted of more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian Flags.

The car rally started from Surrey to Vancouver.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on India's Independence Day.