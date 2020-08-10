'Firenado' warning in California



Related videos from verified sources 23ABC Weather for August 14, 2020



The Excessive Heat Warning begins today and lasts through at least next Wednesday as valley highs will be 105-110° and the desert will push to 115°. Valley air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:19 Published 2 days ago 'Firenado' rages in southern California



The brush fire north of Los Angeles is not contained. At least 100 structures were evacuated. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago Extreme Fires Can Form ‘Firenadoes,’ Pillars of Flames That Can Travel Over 140 MPH



What would be scarier than a tornado? Probably, one made of fire. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago