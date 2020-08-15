Global  
 

CM Chouhan renames Gwalior-Chambal Expressway as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s - Published
On the death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan renamed Gwalior-Chambal Expressway as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway.

