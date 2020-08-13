PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Global  
 

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004.

Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004.

Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.

