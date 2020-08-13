PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

On the death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan renamed Gwalior-Chambal Expressway as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway.
President Ram Nath Kovind on August 16 unveiled a portrait of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ICCR headquarters at Azad Bhawan in ITO. The former prime minister was ex-president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The portrait was released on his death anniversary today.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the event. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present in the dinner party. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the national flag at Congress party's headquarters on Independence Day. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar on August 13. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others were also present at the event. NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for end-users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation. Union home..