ITBP personnel join 'Fit India Freedom Run'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
ITBP personnel join 'Fit India Freedom Run'

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) joined 'Fit India Freedom Run' under the 'Fit India' movement.

The campaign started from 15 August under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports and will culminate on October 2, the 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

