ITBP personnel join 'Fit India Freedom Run'

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."
A man named Thangavel offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi every Independence Day. Temple with Bapu's idol was constructed by him in 1993. Temple is situated at Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore. Temple is also surrounded by pictures of freedom fighters. Thangavel believes in principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Thangavel said, "I constructed this temple in 1993. I am very influenced by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi."
A Chennai artist has attempted to enter Guinness World Records. Shiva Raman painted Mahatma Gandhi's portrait using coffee powder. He painted Gandhiji's portrait covering 2,020 square feet area. Raman started painting at 6 am on August 14 and finished his work at 6 am on August 15. The artist works as a faculty member of arts at Hindustan International School in Guindy. Raman art aims at promoting patriotism on occasion of Independence Day. India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations were planned in view of Covid pandemic. Security was tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops were also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day, in RS Pura area of Jammu. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched by..