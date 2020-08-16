Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement

Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place.

He said, "When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness.

His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable.

It's difficult to fill in his shoes as his contribution was huge." Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dilip Vengsarkar Dilip Vengsarkar Indian cricketer


MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Indian cricketer

MS Dhoni retires: Jharkhand CM urges BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi [Video]

MS Dhoni retires: Jharkhand CM urges BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:16Published
Dhoni [Video]

Dhoni

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:16Published
MS Dhoni's retirement: Die-hard fan gets emotional, calls it 'shocking news' [Video]

MS Dhoni's retirement: Die-hard fan gets emotional, calls it 'shocking news'

MS Dhoni's die-hard fan Ram Babu got emotional on former Indian cricket captain's retirement from international cricket. "It is very shocking news for me. I just want to say, no one will ever forget Dhoni. I have always watched all his matches, I think he should have got a farewell match on his retirement," said Ram Babu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this