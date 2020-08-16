Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published 3 minutes ago Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness. His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable. It's difficult to fill in his shoes as his contribution was huge." Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Dilip Vengsarkar Indian cricketer

MS Dhoni Indian cricketer MS Dhoni retires: Jharkhand CM urges BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16 Published on January 1, 1970 Dhoni



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16 Published on January 1, 1970 MS Dhoni's retirement: Die-hard fan gets emotional, calls it 'shocking news'



MS Dhoni's die-hard fan Ram Babu got emotional on former Indian cricket captain's retirement from international cricket. "It is very shocking news for me. I just want to say, no one will ever forget Dhoni. I have always watched all his matches, I think he should have got a farewell match on his retirement," said Ram Babu. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published on January 1, 1970

You Might Like

Tweets about this