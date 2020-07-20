Global  
 

Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match: Rajeev Shukla

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni.

He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a farewell match.

He said, "Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him.

Since he never raised it, there's no question of any such match." Earlier, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, suggested a farewell match for Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

