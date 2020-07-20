Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match: Rajeev Shukla

He said, "Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him.
Since he never raised it, there's no question of any such match." Earlier, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, suggested a farewell match for Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness. His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable. It's difficult to fill in his shoes as his contribution was huge." Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.
MS Dhoni's die-hard fan Ram Babu got emotional on former Indian cricket captain's retirement from international cricket. "It is very shocking news for me. I just want to say, no one will ever forget Dhoni. I have always watched all his matches, I think he should have got a farewell match on his retirement," said Ram Babu.
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 06 welcomed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision of suspending sponsorship with Chinese smartphone maker's Indian arm Vivo for this year's IPL edition. He said, "I think it's the right decision taken by the BCCI. We all support this decision. As far as revenue concern, whenever IPL goes out revenues are affected. But in the current situation the utmost priority for BCCI is to start cricket."
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 20 announced the postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on the matter, former Chairman of IPL and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "ICC has taken an appropriate decision by postponing the 2020 T20 World Cup. We all are waiting for this decision and I think this is the right and correct decision taken by ICC. In current situation it's very difficult to host this kind of tournament." The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated the frontline COVID-19 warriors on August 15. They were facilitated on 74th Independence Day for their selfless efforts amid pandemic. The event took place at Ranchi's Morabadi ground.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of retirement. Childhood coach of India's one of the finest captains, Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via Instagram post on August 15, leaving swarm of his fans heartbroken. Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal spoke on the Jharkhand CM suggesting a farewell match for Dhoni who announced retirement from international cricket. He said, "It is a great idea. I appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to organise a match in Ranchi."
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Lucknow Zonal Unit recovered 10 kg opium from a car professionally hidden in cavities of all 4 door panels in UP's Hardoi. The car was coming from Jharkhand. The operation took place on August 08. An another intensive enforcement efforts carried out by NCB on Jharkhand based opium module led to seizure of 16 kilogram of opium in Bihar on August 11, informed KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director (Operations) of Narcotics Control Bureau.