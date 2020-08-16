Global  
 

John Kosich's Democracy 2020: August 16, 2020

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 05:28s - Published
In this pre-convention edition of Democracy 2020 John Kosich looks at the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate and absentee voting in Ohio.

