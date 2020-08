"816 Day" celebrated in Kansas City Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:48s - Published 55 seconds ago "816 Day" celebrated in Kansas City 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY IS AN OFFICIALKANSAS CITY HOLIDAY.AND LIKE MANY EVENTS -IT'S GOING TO FEEL ALITTLE DIFFERENT THISYEAR.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSJOINS US LIVE FROM THERIVER MARKET.JORDAN A LOT OF LOCALBUSINESSES ARE RELYINGON DAYS LIKE THESE.TODAY IS AUGUST 16TH ORIN KANSAS CITY MISSOURI,KNOWN AS 816 DAY.TODAYS DATE AND THECITY'S AREA CODE.BACK IN 2018, MAYORJAMES SIGNED ARESOLUTION TOCELEBRATE THIS DAY ANDBRING THE COMMUNITYTOGETHER.WELL, THE PANDEMIC ISSTILL HAPPENING BUTEVENTS ARE STILL GOINGON WITH DEALS AT SMALLBUSINESSES AND LIVEENTERTAINMENT.SMALL BUSINESSES FROMALL ACROSS KANSAS CITYARE TAKING PART IN THISDAY LONG EVENT LIKEMODERN MAN COMPANYHERE AT THE RIVERMARKET ARE GIVINGCUSTOMERS 25 PERCENT.THIS IS A TIME WHETHESE SMALL STORES ARESTRUGGLING BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC.BUSINESS OWNERS HOPETHIS EVENT BRINGSPEOPLE TO SHOP ANDHELP KEEP THEIR DOORSOPEN.Josh Wilson, Modern Man SupplyCo.:06:22:46 "The days where wehavepeople in that just kind of cometohang out and talk and stuff likethatto me those are the best days ofthestore because it's a smallsliver ofgetting back to normal."COMING UP AT 830AM,MORE ABOUT HOW SMALLBUSINESSES ARE TRYINGTO STAY AFLOAT AND HOWYOU CAN HELP THEM.IN KC JORDAN BETTS 41ACTION NEWSSOMETHING NEWHAPPENING THIS YEAR - ISAN 8-16 CELEBRATION ON18TH AND VINE.ACCORDING TO THEEVENT'S SCHEDULE THEREWILL BE D-J'S,PERFORMANCES, STREETFOOD, AND FITNESSCLASSES - AMONG OTHEREVENTS.MASKS WILL BEREQUIRED





