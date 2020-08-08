Global  
 

Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s
The bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius, causing a major oil spill, has broken apart authorities said on Saturday.

David Doyle reports.

Mauritius Oil Spill: India sends response team; 10,000 oil absorbent pads

 The assistance, in response to a request by the Mauritius government, was sent on India Air Force's C17 Globemaster. The equipment includes Ocean Booms, River..
DNA

India sends 30 tonnes of medical equipment, humanitarian aid to Mauritius to contain oil spill

 India's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as..
DNA

India sends assistance to Mauritius to help deal with oil spill

 India has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help the country contain an oil spill on its pristine..
IndiaTimes
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart [Video]

Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart

Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

David Doyle (actor) David Doyle (actor) American actor

'You just react': man punches shark to save wife [Video]

'You just react': man punches shark to save wife

When a shark attacked his wife as the pair surfed off the coast of Australia's New South Wales, Mark Rapley says he 'just reacted' - punching the shark until it released her. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Sasol warns of oil slump-induced loss [Video]

Sasol warns of oil slump-induced loss

A drop in oil and chemical prices and the coronavirus pandemic has hit earning at South Africa's Sasol - which warned on Tuesday that it will be reporting an annual loss. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Afghanistan to free 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners [Video]

Afghanistan to free 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan has agreed to release 40 Taliban prisoners, accused of some of the country's bloodiest attacks, in order to pave the way for peace talks. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

