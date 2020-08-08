|
Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart
Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart
The bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius, causing a major oil spill, has broken apart authorities said on Saturday.
David Doyle reports.
