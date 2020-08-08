Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart

The bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius, causing a major oil spill, has broken apart authorities said on Saturday.

Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.

India has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help the country contain an oil spill on its pristine..

India's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as..

The assistance, in response to a request by the Mauritius government, was sent on India Air Force's C17 Globemaster. The equipment includes Ocean Booms, River..

