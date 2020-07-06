Rajput Karni Sena protests at India Gate, demands CBI probe in Sushant's death

Rajput Karni Sena on August 16 held a protest near India Gate in the national capital to demand a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
They raised slogans with placards reading "hang the killers of Sushant Singh Rajput".
Incidentally, the late actor had removed his surname 'Rajput' briefly on his Twitter handle after the Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' in 2017-18 over "bad portrayal" of the Rajput community in the movie.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh on August 16 claimed that time of death was not mentioned in Sushant's autopsy. "The post-mortem report that I have seen has no time of death, it is very crucial, because if time of death is missing, it is difficult to say that he died by hanging. Time of death could have cleared a lot. I don't think we'll get any closer to the case, if CBI doesn't inquire," said Sushant's family lawyer.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe. "There is no mention of time of death in Sushant’s post-mortem report. Time of death crucial to clear how Sushant died. It is hard to say Sushant died by hanging if there is no time of death. All these questions have to be answered by Mumbai police, Cooper Hospital. We won’t be near the truth until CBI investigates the case," he said. Meanwhile, actor Ankita Lokhande shared details of flat registration and EMIs. Reports had emerged that Ankita’s flat’s EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. On Friday, the ED had reported on deduction of EMIs from Sushant’s account. ED has been questioning Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. ED registered a case against Chakraborty after Sushant’s father filed an FIR. Sushant’s father has leveled severe allegations against Rhea and her family. Rhea had moved SC alleging 'media trial' and asking to shift the case to Mumbai police.
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death."Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.
Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt left from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Statements of several celebrities including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded for investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rhea Chakraborty.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 reached Bandra Police Station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case related to the death of the 34-year-old actor last month, which left millions of his fans shocked. Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor's costar from the film 'Dil Bechara', Sanjana Sanghi were also questioned by Mumbai Police.
