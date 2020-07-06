Global  
 

Rajput Karni Sena protests at India Gate, demands CBI probe in Sushant's death

Rajput Karni Sena on August 16 held a protest near India Gate in the national capital to demand a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

They raised slogans with placards reading "hang the killers of Sushant Singh Rajput".

Incidentally, the late actor had removed his surname 'Rajput' briefly on his Twitter handle after the Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' in 2017-18 over "bad portrayal" of the Rajput community in the movie.

