Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy.

She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London.

Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said.

No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.