Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named asJeremy Menesses. Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Placeat the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central Londonhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.
'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'
'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.
