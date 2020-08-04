Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy.

She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London.

Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said.

No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scotland Yard Scotland Yard Headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, London

Stuart Outten: Met PC injured in machete attack returns to work

 PC Stuart Outten was honoured for bravery at a ceremony held at New Scotland Yard.
BBC News
West End murder victim named [Video]

West End murder victim named

A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named asJeremy Menesses. Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Placeat the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central Londonhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Murder investigation after stabbing in London’s West End [Video]

Murder investigation after stabbing in London’s West End

A teenager has died after being stabbed in London’s West End. Police werecalled to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with OxfordStreet at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said. Officers found a male, agedin his late teens, suffering from a stab injury. Police said he was taken to acentral London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Extinction Rebellion: More than 300 arrested at London climate protests

 Extinction Rebellion and other groups stage a third day of demonstrations in central London.
BBC News
New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News [Video]

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News

'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:23Published
'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News [Video]

'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News

'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19, and The Batman has halted production

 Warner Bros.

Production of Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been delayed yet again, this time because star Robert Pattison has tested positive for..
The Verge
Meghan’s legal action over photos of her and son Archie reaches High Court [Video]

Meghan’s legal action over photos of her and son Archie reaches High Court

The Duchess of Sussex’s legal action over “long lens” photographs of her andher son Archie in a Canadian park has reached the High Court in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after 10-year-old boy found dead in London

The woman, who is in her 40s, raised the alarm after walking into a police station in the early hours...
Daily Record - Published

Alexander Kareem death: Seven arrests in Shepherd's Bush shooting

Five men, a woman and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of Alexander Kareem's murder.
BBC News - Published

Hulme crash: Boy, 6, on bike dies after being hit by car

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Woman charged with murdering 10-year-old boy [Video]

Woman charged with murdering 10-year-old boy

Olga Freeman, 40, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son inActon, west London. Mrs Freeman was arrested after walking into a policestation in the early hours of Sunday to speak to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
El Monte Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing 67-Year-Old Woman 24 Years Ago [Video]

El Monte Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing 67-Year-Old Woman 24 Years Ago

An El Monte man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in connection with the 1996 killing of a 67-year-old woman, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published