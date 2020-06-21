Global  
 

Students protest in London over downgraded A-level results

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:41s - Published
A protest has taken place in Parliament Square after an algorithm was used to determine the grades of A-level students with many losing out on university offers as a result.

Report by Czubalam.

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

