Watch: Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour on 74th I-Day

Iconic Canadian landmark, Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian tricolour. Meanwhile, Tiranga rally was organised by Friends of India-Canada organisation on August 15. The rally was organised to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The Tri-Colour Car Rally was consisted of more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian Flags. The car rally started from Surrey to Vancouver. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on India's Independence Day.
As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.
President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has died aged 71. Robert hadfallen seriously ill in a New York City hospital and was visited by hisbrother on Friday. Mr Trump said: “It is with heavy heart I share that mywonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. “He was not just mybrother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meetagain. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Restin peace.”
India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..