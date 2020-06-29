Watch: Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour on 74th I-Day

Global  
 

The Empire State Building in New York illuminated in the colours of Indian national flag for Independence Day.

On August 15, India celebrated its 74th Independence Day.

Empire State Building Empire State Building Office skyscraper in Manhattan, New York City

Will offices be the same? The Empire State Building offers clues [Video]

Will offices be the same? The Empire State Building offers clues

New York City's famed Empire State Building symbolizes the challenges many commercial spaces face as the U.S. tries to reopen and get back to business. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05Published

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada [Video]

74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada

Iconic Canadian landmark, Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian tricolour. Meanwhile, Tiranga rally was organised by Friends of India-Canada organisation on August 15. The rally was organised to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The Tri-Colour Car Rally was consisted of more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian Flags. The car rally started from Surrey to Vancouver. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on India's Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes [Video]

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:29Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Today in History for August 16th

 Highlights of this day in history: Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n' Roll, dies at Graceland; Baseball's Babe Ruth dies in New York; Uganda's Idi Amin dies in..
USATODAY.com
U.S. president's brother Robert Trump dies [Video]

U.S. president's brother Robert Trump dies

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:58Published
Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies [Video]

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has died aged 71. Robert hadfallen seriously ill in a New York City hospital and was visited by hisbrother on Friday. Mr Trump said: “It is with heavy heart I share that mywonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. “He was not just mybrother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meetagain. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Restin peace.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

