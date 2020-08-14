Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo

Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo

Last quarter, legendary investor Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million position in miner Barrick Gold.

Business Insider reports that Buffett cut several other holdings including BNY Mellon, PNC Financial, US Bancorp, and SiriusXM.

The portfolio update settled speculation about the almost $13 billion in net stock sales that Berkshire reported last quarter.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett slashes JPMorgan and Wells Fargo stakes, bets on Barrick Gold

Warren Buffett slashes JPMorgan and Wells Fargo stakes, bets on Barrick Gold · *Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo in the second quarter, a regulatory...
Business Insider - Published

Berkshire Hathaway slashes its stakes in US banks

Warren Buffett’s group pares holdings of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, PNC and Goldman Sachs
FT.com - Published

Berkshire buys 20.9 million shares of Barrick Gold for £430.50 million

Berkshire buys 20.9 million shares of Barrick Gold for £430.50 million In an announcement on Friday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) revealed to have reduced its...
Invezz - Published


Tweets about this

WEBuffett1

Warren & Charlie Warren Buffett cuts JPMorgan, Wells Fargo stakes, bets on Barrick Gold - Business Insider https://t.co/EJBXzsM1qb 36 minutes ago

my_tradesignals

myTradeSignals Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in the Q2 added a stake worth about $562 million in miner #BarrickGold $GOLD -… https://t.co/VXSoH8iNNl 54 minutes ago

SrsNetworks

SRS Networks Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo, JPMorgan stakes; adds Barrick Gold (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway I… https://t.co/8hHqjxjkbU 1 hour ago

GregSlaney_

Greg Slaney RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sharply cuts stakes in Wells Fargo, PNC, JPMorgan Chase; stakes in Goldman Sachs, Occid… 3 hours ago

GoldenArrowRes

GoldenArrowResources MarketWatch: "Buffett's Berkshire buys gold miner Barrick, slashes Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, dumps Goldman stake am… https://t.co/4YSfK56Td1 3 hours ago

blessed_sg

Sandra🦋 RT @JamesGRickards: Buffett dumps JPMorgan, Wells Fargo; buys Barrick Gold. One way to understand this is he's dumping companies that creat… 4 hours ago

sonofliberty63

Brian RT @RealMikeLarson: Warren #Buffett dumps shares of banks, adds a big gold mining stock stake? Smart guy. $WFC $JPM $GOLD https://t.co/q0I… 4 hours ago

ReneeVoiceBrand

Renee Shatanoff RT @FTMDaily: Warren Buffett turns bullish on gold Berkshire Hathaway recently acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp $GOLD https:/… 5 hours ago