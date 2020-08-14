Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo

Last quarter, legendary investor Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million position in miner Barrick Gold.

Business Insider reports that Buffett cut several other holdings including BNY Mellon, PNC Financial, US Bancorp, and SiriusXM.

The portfolio update settled speculation about the almost $13 billion in net stock sales that Berkshire reported last quarter.