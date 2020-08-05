A leading Japanese researcher has said that unless a COVID-19 vaccine is developed - the Tokyo Olympics will not go ahead.

Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics - commonly called Tokyo 2020 - was an upcoming international multi-sport...

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday said the Arjuna Award will motivate her for next year's...

The spokesman of the Tokyo Olympics, Masa Takaya on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of...