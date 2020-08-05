Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021

Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021

A leading Japanese researcher has said that unless a COVID-19 vaccine is developed - the Tokyo Olympics will not go ahead.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nobody wants to see Tokyo Olympics sans fans

The spokesman of the Tokyo Olympics, Masa Takaya on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Dutee Chand: Arjuna Award will motivate me for next year's Tokyo Olympics

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday said the Arjuna Award will motivate her for next year's...
Mid-Day - Published

#OnThisDay: Next year, 12 sports will award medals at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics - commonly called Tokyo 2020 - was an upcoming international multi-sport...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

ChristinFairy

Christin's Fairy 🧚‍♀️ RT @Gertsroyals: Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID-19' says IOC vice president. It will be interesting to see how many… 4 minutes ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without Covid' https://t.co/uLW2gzETyy @YahooSports 6 minutes ago

Hasesaki

Hasesaki RT @FirstpostSports: Tokyo's postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC vice president John Coa… 7 minutes ago

nickbee1981

Nickbee3241 Shared from BBC Sport Tokyo 2020: Olympics must go ahead at any cost in 2021 - Japan's Olympic minister -… https://t.co/Ckr0qjWOMx 8 minutes ago

PledgeSports

PledgeSports Finally some good news! Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID-19' says IOC vice president 10 minutes ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow This week the International Olympic Committee member who oversees the Tokyo Games said the games would go ahead des… https://t.co/yVJ6xChSnS 11 minutes ago

AurumSportsGrp

Aurum Sports Group RT @insidethegames: IOC vice-president #JohnCoates has claimed the #Tokyo2020 Olympics will go ahead next year with or without COVID-19 htt… 12 minutes ago

se_minority

セクマイ(LGBTAPXQQs)☆トピックス LGBT information center to open in October ahead of Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/Dbr89ho1Tx 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shinzo Abe becomes Japan’s longest continuously serving PM [Video]

Shinzo Abe becomes Japan’s longest continuously serving PM

But his time in office has not been the string of successes he promised when he took power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Honeymooners Asked to Be Olympic Ambassadors for Cape Verde After Being Stranded There for Months Amid COVID-19 [Video]

Honeymooners Asked to Be Olympic Ambassadors for Cape Verde After Being Stranded There for Months Amid COVID-19

After getting stuck in Cape Verde on their honeymoon because of COVID-19, this Japanese couple have just been appointed ambassadors of the African island nation’s Olympic team.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:31Published
Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months [Video]

Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumed training after more than five months. Karmakar was on a break due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The athlete was back in gym to enhance her gymnastic skills. Karmakar..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published