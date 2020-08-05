|
|
|
Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead in 2021
A leading Japanese researcher has said that unless a COVID-19 vaccine is developed - the Tokyo Olympics will not go ahead.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The spokesman of the Tokyo Olympics, Masa Takaya on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of...
Mid-Day - Published
Also reported by •Hindu
|
Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday said the Arjuna Award will motivate her for next year's...
Mid-Day - Published
|
The 2020 Summer Olympics - commonly called Tokyo 2020 - was an upcoming international multi-sport...
DNA - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|