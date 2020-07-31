Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including reducing operating hours and removing letter collection boxes.

The singer put the blame for these changes directly on President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.

The tweets from the outspoken singer come during increasing scrutiny against the federal government and its handling of the Postal Service, after Trump said he opposed funding the service because of mail-in voting -- fueling allegations that he is manipulating the Postal Service for his own political gain come November.