Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea

Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea

Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers who went missing atsea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire.

Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and AliAthar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, were last seen close to StAnnes Pier in Lytham St Annes on Saturday evening.

Their 15-year-old cousin,also from Dewsbury, managed to swim to the shore.

The youngster, who was notnamed, remains in hospital.

