Odds Didn't Favor Him: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Iconic Vegas Hotel

A man is was stabbed multiple times in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in one of the Strip's most famous casino resorts.

CNN reports the man was stabbed at the Venetian Hotel, on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metro police found the man with multiple stab wounds when they responded to a report of a stabbing.

The stabbing took place shortly before 11 p.m.

PT.

The man was transported from the hotel to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.