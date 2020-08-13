A tough choice: Kanye West asks fans to choose between Guns N' Roses and Nirvana

Kanye West has asked his fans to choose between Guns N' Roses and Nirvana after he posted about them both on his Twitter page.



Related videos from verified sources Kim Kardashian West will support husband Kanye West 'through thick and thin'



Kim Kardashian West will "be there for" Kanye West "through thick and thin", despite the recent turbulence in their marriage. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'



Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago Kushner: Meeting with Kanye 'friendly discussion'



White House adviser Jared Kushner confirmed on Thursday that he had met recently with entertainer Kanye West, who is seeking to get his name on ballots for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 3 days ago