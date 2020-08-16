Repairing school bus benches

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:21s - Published 7 minutes ago

Fox 4 Photojournalist, Curt Tremper spoke to the group as they worked with local teens to protect kids.

One organization is honoring the lives of two girls who lost their lives.

ON OUR WEBSITE...JUST HEAD TOFOX-4-NOW-DOT-COM AND CLICK ONTHE "ELECTIONS 20-20" TAB.REMEMBER THESE BEAUTIFUL FACES?THAT’S 12 YEAR OLD ALANATAMPLIN.

SHE DIED ONE DAY BEFOREHER 13TH BIRTHDAY LAST YEAR.ALANNA WAS STRUCK BY A CAR NEARHER BUS STOP IN NORTH FORTMYERS.

MONTHS LATER...8 YEAR OLDLAYLA AIKEN DIED AFTER A TRUCKHIT HER WHILE SHE WAITED FOR HERBUS IN CAPE CORAL.

BOTHTRAGEDIES LEAD TO A SOUTHWESTFLORIDA WIDE EFFORT.

MANY WORKEDTOGETHER TO BUILD AND INSTALLBENCHES AT BUS STOPS TO HELPKEEP KIDS SAFE.

ONEORGANIZATION’S CONTINUED THATMISSION... EVEN NOW...HONORINGTHE LIVES OF BOTH GIRLS.

FOX 4PHOTOJOURNALIST CURT TREMPER WASTHERE TODAY AS THE GROUP WORKEDWITH LOCAL TEENS TO PROTECTLOCAL KIDS.(36-40)(1:00-1:04)(1:04-1:08)(1:11-1:1Nats it’s really hot out hereToday we have Troop 2018 toassist us to refurbish some ofthe benches that are going backout to bus stops.NatI’m Karen Ambrose one of thedirectors with shield for kids,They need to be re painted andsome of the wood has to bereplacedNatThey volunteered to come out andgive us a handNatsTheir had been two accidents ata bus stop with childreninvolved they passed away due tothe accidents so we are tryingto figure out ways to keep outof the street and safer.

Sometables have reflective tape andunder street lights so hopefullythey are gathering at the tableinstead of standing on the road.NatsTheir is a lot of work involvedto do repairs on siteMy name is James BranhamDistrict Director of theSouthwest Florida shieldfoundation.Today they are helping us sandand prep these benches gettingthem ready to be placed back outthere.

They are doing afantastic jobMe Question to a kidHow hard is the workIt’s not hard but it’s a lot ofwork to do itI think it’s a really low pricefor all of our children’s safetyso it’s a good exchangeThey know it’s something that isfor them and our community ourcity.I think it’s everyone’sresponsibility we are all out onthe road it’s not just your lifein your car behind the wheelit’s whoever is walking dow