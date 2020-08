Robert Trump died

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 hours ago

AGE OF 71.THE PRESIDENT SAID IN ASTATEMENT SATURDAY NIGHT:"HE WAS NOT JUST MY BROTHER, HEWAS MY BEST FRIEND.

HE WILLBE GREATLY MISSED, BUT WE WILLMEET AGAIN."ROBERT TRUMP WAS ADMITTED TO AMANHATTAN HOSPITAL WITH ANUNSPECIFIED ILLNESS.HE'S HAD HEALTH PROBLEMS FORMONTHS AND THE PRESIDENTVISITED HIM FRIDAY ... AND SAYSHE DIED THE NEXT DAY.D